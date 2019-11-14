Envion Market Cap Tops $22.52 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Envion has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Envion has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $3,716.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00241498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.01453994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00145172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,204,516 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.