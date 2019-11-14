Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 128.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,295. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

