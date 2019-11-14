Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,411 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,411 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 227.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAB stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 166,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,519. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

