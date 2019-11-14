Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,164. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

