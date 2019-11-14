Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:EQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,795. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

