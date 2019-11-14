Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Strad Energy Services Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strad Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Strad Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

SDY stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. Strad Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.80.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

