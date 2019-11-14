Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.49. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

