ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.91

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.91 and last traded at $86.25, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 85,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

