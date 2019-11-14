Espers (ESP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market capitalization of $469,873.00 and $58.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00794435 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00241827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005592 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00089722 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003484 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

