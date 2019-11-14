Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Trading Down 3%

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 7,397 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 21,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. It offers bet exchange style wagering, player VS player betting, and on professional esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

