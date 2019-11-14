Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 15th.

TSE ETX opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29,731.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. Etrion has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.26.

Etrion Company Profile

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

