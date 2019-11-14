Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

BEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 664,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

