Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.36 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,843,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after buying an additional 437,666 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 298,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

