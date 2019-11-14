Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $190,000 Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 79.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.81. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

