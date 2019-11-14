Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,480 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.