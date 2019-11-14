Everus Trading 57.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 57.2% against the dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1,785.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.45 or 0.07429683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017723 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,445,200 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.