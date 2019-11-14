Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ETR EVT traded down €0.61 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €18.55 ($21.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.88 and a 200 day moving average of €22.14. Evotec has a one year low of €16.23 ($18.87) and a one year high of €27.29 ($31.73).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

