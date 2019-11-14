Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,546 shares of company stock worth $19,835,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $75.81 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.