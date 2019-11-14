Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.50. 66,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.55. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $757.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.75.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

