FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

FFBW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:FFBW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.