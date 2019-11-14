Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

