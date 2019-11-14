Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 62.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,080 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,972,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,422,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

