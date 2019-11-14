Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,248,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

