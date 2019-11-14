Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAA. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of BATS:GAA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

