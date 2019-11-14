Financial Architects Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.34 on Thursday, hitting $1,305.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $895.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,322.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,246.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,182.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,411.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

