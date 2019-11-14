Financial Architects Inc Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 77,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.