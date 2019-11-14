Financial Architects Inc Purchases 4,145 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 815,544 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

