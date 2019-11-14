Financial Architects Inc Sells 386 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 158,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

