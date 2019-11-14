Financial Contrast: China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) versus salesforce.com (OTCMKTS:CRM)

China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Digital TV alerts:

This table compares China Digital TV and salesforce.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million N/A -$3.06 million N/A N/A salesforce.com $13.28 billion 10.77 $1.11 billion $1.45 112.45

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than China Digital TV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Digital TV and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 0 1 36 1 3.00

salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $186.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%.

Profitability

This table compares China Digital TV and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A salesforce.com 6.45% 7.26% 3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats China Digital TV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Digital TV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Digital TV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.