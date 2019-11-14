Financial Review: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 22.95% 10.62% 1.42% Stock Yards Bancorp 33.17% 16.95% 1.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $208.02 million 3.26 $46.26 million $2.64 12.40 Stock Yards Bancorp $175.12 million 5.24 $55.52 million $2.42 16.78

Stock Yards Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, trust, employee benefit plan, estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 38 full service banking locations, including 28 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

