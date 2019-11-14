First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4,136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.59. 47,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $205.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,656,677 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.17.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.