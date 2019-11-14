First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

MCD stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.42. 1,512,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,697. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,103. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

