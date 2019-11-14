First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,191 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 16.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 73.9% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 59,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

