First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 12,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,208. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $212.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.