First Trust Advisors LP Buys 163,213 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kohl’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,133,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 175,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

KSS stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

