First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 239,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,575,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 61,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

IT stock opened at $160.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $395,842.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,844.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $240,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,913 shares of company stock worth $3,191,184 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

