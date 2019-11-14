First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 609,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,656,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

NYSE:BURL opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $209.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.85. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $2,983,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total value of $10,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,527,324.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,190 shares of company stock worth $19,043,989. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

