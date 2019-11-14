First Trust Advisors LP Sells 217,109 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,691,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,075,000 after buying an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,866,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,789,000 after buying an additional 156,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,587,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,924,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,436.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,838,000 after buying an additional 1,631,502 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,941 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

BRKR opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

