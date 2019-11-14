Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $42,418.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.