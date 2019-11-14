Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research downgraded Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,130. Fluent has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,325,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,176,902.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $353,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.