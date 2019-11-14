Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

