Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,460,383.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,112 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,215 shares of company stock worth $7,281,150. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

