Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON FORT remained flat at $GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Monday. 227,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

