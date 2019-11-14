Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $40.47. 30,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,264. Fortis has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

