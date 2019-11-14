Fountain 24-Hour Volume Tops $127,334.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Fountain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $127,334.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00242863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01451436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00147862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com.

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

