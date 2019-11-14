Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNV. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of FNV opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

