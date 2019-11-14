Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar Sells 10,000 Shares

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 189,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

