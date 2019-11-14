Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02).

Shares of LON:FDEV traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,226 ($16.02). The company had a trading volume of 71,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,025.16. The stock has a market cap of $475.50 million and a P/E ratio of 28.38. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48), for a total transaction of £309,600 ($404,547.24).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

