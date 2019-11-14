FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Reduced by Analyst

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Capital Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TCN opened at C$10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.31. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.