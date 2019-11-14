FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Global Management LLC Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

APO opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,099,000 after buying an additional 1,338,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 831,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $22,877,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

